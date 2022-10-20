Mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies, authorities say

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after authorities...
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after authorities said her 4-year-old son died after eating a large amount of THC gummies.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A mother in Virginia was charged with murder and child neglect in connection to her son’s death after he is believed to have eaten a large number of THC gummies.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, a grand jury indicted 30-year-old Dorothy Annette Clements for the death of her 4-year-old son.

The child died on May 8, after suffering a medical emergency two days before.

Detectives learned the child’s toxicity results showed a high level of THC, making them believe the boy ate a lot of THC gummies.

The sheriff’s office said doctors told detectives that if the boy received quick medical attention, his death could have been prevented.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
Stacy Collins
Bond hearing is held for Johnson County man charged with murder of daughter
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
FILE - An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper participates in artillery training during a field...
Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs
Senate President Robert Stivers and other Republicans joined Senator Smith in the Rotunda...
Ky. Senate Republican leaders pushing Gov. Beshear to do more on high gas prices
Trevonte Willis, 28, is charged with capital murder in the death of 14-month-old Kahari Lofton.
Boyfriend charged with murder in death of girlfriend’s 14-month-old son, police say
Hon. Tom Emberton Sr. was a retired Chief Judge of the. Kentucky Court of Appeals and passed...
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton dies in house fire