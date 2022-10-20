Middlesboro man charged after allegedly leading deputies on chase

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a chase and tried to crash into one of their responding cruisers.

Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted 38-year-old Joe Leon Bullins of Middlesboro driving on US-25E near the Pineville Water Treatment Plant.

Deputies knew Bullins had outstanding warrants and tried to pull him over, but Bullins sped away. After putting on lights and sirens, deputies began to chase Bullins, who ran a stop sign and tried to brake check the deputy.

As the chase continued onto KY-188, Bullins slowed down as the deputy tried to pass, then swerved in an attempt to hit the deputy, who nearly ran off the road.

After backup joined the initial deputy, Bullins ran another stop sign as he approached Brownies Creek. He then brake checked the deputy again, causing the cruiser to hit his car.

Bullins got out and tried to run away but deputies tased him, which caused him to try to fight deputies until he was tased again and arrested.

Bullins was taken to the Bell County Detention Center and charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, improper license plate display, reckless driving, speeding more than 25mph over the limit, wanton endangerment of a police officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended license, resisting arrest, 3rd degree assault of a police officer, menacing, 2nd degree criminal mischief, careless driving, license to be in possession, four bench warrants and a violation of his parole.

His bond has been set at more than $43,000.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.