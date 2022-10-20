Ky. Senate Republican leaders pushing Gov. Beshear to do more on high gas prices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Republican caucus is calling on Governor Beshear to change his stance on energy issues.

They say it’s helping to keep gas prices high and keeping inflation from going down. Governor Beshear says a lot of that is out of his hands.

This all started when Senator Brandon Smith sent the Governor a letter asking him to change course on his energy policies. Smith wants the Governor to join the General Assembly in demanding the federal government to reverse course in devastating energy polices.

Senate President Robert Stivers and other Republicans joined Senator Smith in the Rotunda Thursday morning. Stivers said that food prices and gas prices will continue to go up and that Kentuckians need to brace for that. They say that Kentucky could have an impact on the global markets by loosening restrictions on drilling.

Smith says the state cabinet is exercising controls it doesn’t have. Beshear says Senator Smith’s letter did not make sense and pointed to oil and gas prices tied to the worldwide markets.

“It is because the cabinet refused to issue their permit,” said Sen. Brandom Smith/R-Hazard. “Now folks that is difficult to swallow with what I am seeing every day.”

“If you look at gas prices in Kentucky, they are going down the last couple of days,” said Gov. Andy Beshear/D-Kentucky. “We are always 40 cents below the national average.”

Governor Beshear tied the Republicans announcement to being political, but the Republicans say the Governor’s actions are political in putting his campaign slogan on license plates and taking credit for economic development announcements that he did not have a role in.

According to AAA, gas prices are down nationwide. Kentucky ranks 11th in cheapest gas prices in the US.

