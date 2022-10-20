Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults

(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to extend Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of adults.

He said the initiative removes some health obstacles keeping people from working. He added the expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled in Medicaid.

They’ll be eligible for the extended benefits starting Jan. 1, 2023, with no special enrollment period needed.

Beshear linked health to workforce participation when unveiling the initiative Thursday.

He said the federal government will pay for the “vast majority” of the expanded care.

Beshear added the state’s Medicaid budget can absorb the rest.

