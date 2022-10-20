Father sings songs from his youth to friend with Alzheimer’s every week

A man shared a now viral video of his father singing to his friend over the phone in a "weekly ritual to connect them." (SOURCE: Dimitri Ehrlich)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A video of an older man singing songs from his youth to his friend with Alzheimer’s over the phone has gone viral.

The video of the man was shared by his son, Dimitri Ehrlich. It shows him playing DJ for his friend in what Ehrlich says is a “weekly ritual that connects them.”

The son said his father’s friend has severe Alzheimer’s and “cannot remember what happened this morning.”

The son said his father and his father’s friend are in their 90s and have been friends for more than 50 years. Sadly, all of their mutual friends have died.

Although the friend’s memory is poor, he can still sing along to songs from the 1940s.

In the viral video, the father picked Dean Martin’s “I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do)” to be the song of the week as he sings it over the phone to his friend.

In recent years, researchers have found that art, and music, in particular, can be a helpful way of helping people with Alzheimer’s connect with others once speaking and recalling from memory become more difficult.

