Crews making final rounds of flood debris clean-up

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are still cleaning up from historic flooding in late July, the deadline to move debris to state or county rights-of-way or a designated community drop-off site is quickly approaching.

Crews are making final rounds of debris collection. You should move your debris to state or county rights-of-way or drop-off sites by Nov. 1.

This applies to Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties.

If you cannot make the Nov. 1 deadline, you are asked to call your county fiscal court to set up debris removal with county-selected contractors.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will continue to remove damaged cars on public rights-of-way or in waterways that block public access or threaten infrastructure.

