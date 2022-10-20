Crews making final rounds of flood debris clean-up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are still cleaning up from historic flooding in late July, the deadline to move debris to state or county rights-of-way or a designated community drop-off site is quickly approaching.

Crews are making final rounds of debris collection. You should move your debris to state or county rights-of-way or drop-off sites by Nov. 1.

This applies to Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties.

If you cannot make the Nov. 1 deadline, you are asked to call your county fiscal court to set up debris removal with county-selected contractors.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will continue to remove damaged cars on public rights-of-way or in waterways that block public access or threaten infrastructure.

