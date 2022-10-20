Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida girl

Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake...
Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City.(FDLE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Thursday evening for a child missing out of Lake City.

Authorities say Ashlynn Cox, 16, disappeared on Tuesday. She may be with Jesse Hammersla, 27, traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna.

The van has damage to the front passenger side. The tag number is 9466AS. They may be in the Jacksonville, Florida, area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus
Stacy Collins
Bond hearing is held for Johnson County man charged with murder of daughter
Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash

Latest News

Day 2 at the SOAR Summit - 6:00 p.m.
Day 2 at the SOAR Summit - 6:00 p.m.
Day 2 at the SOAR Summit - 4:00 p.m.
Day 2 at the SOAR Summit - 4:00 p.m.
Gas Prices - 4:30 p.m.
Gas Prices - 4:30 p.m.
Colby Hall on SOAR Summit - 5:30 p.m.
Colby Hall on SOAR Summit - 5:30 p.m.
Gas Price Discourse - 6:00 p.m.
Gas Price Discourse - 6:00 p.m.