Above-average temperatures return for the weekend

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:18 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You will need the jacket this morning, but above-average temperatures are right around the corner.

Thursday Forecast

Temperatures are chilly across the region this morning. Be sure to grab the jacket before you walk out the door. However, a nice afternoon is on tap!

We stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Highs rebound into the mid-and-upper-50s by this afternoon.

We remain dry tonight under a mostly clear sky. Again, it will be chilly with lows falling into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Friday and the Weekend

Our warming trend continues into Friday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-60s! A beautiful end to the work week is in store. The weather also looks quiet for Friday night football. You may need the jacket as lows fall into the mid-and-upper-40s, but we stay dry and mostly clear.

The forecast is looking gorgeous for the weekend!

We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Saturday. Temperatures top out in the lower-70s! We will be around 5º above average. Overnight lows fall into the upper-40s.

The forecast does not change much on Sunday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Again, highs reach the low-to-mid-70s. Lows bottom out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Our Next Cold Front

We are tracking our next cold front by early next week.

Monday looks dry and comfortable. Highs top out in the mid-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows only fall into the mid-50s.

Rain chances return on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through the region. Scattered showers will be possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the lower-70s, and lows fall into the upper-40s.

A stray shower can not be ruled out early Wednesday morning, but we begin to dry out and clear out by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the mid-60s. Overnight lows tumble into the lower-40s.

