‘We’re seeing some progress’: AppalReD attorneys continue to help with FEMA appeals

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - AppalReD Legal Aid will have attorneys in Knott County on Thursday to help with disaster assistance Q&A.

Whitney Bailey with AppalReD said there will be various attorneys available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knott County Sportsplex.

She said she is excited to continue helping people with FEMA appeals because they have had great success so far.

”I was actually so excited to get a call last week. Somebody called me about looking in their bank account that morning and they had $35,800 sitting there from FEMA. So, what we’re doing is working,” she said. “We’re seeing some progress.”

Bailey said it is important for people to have the proper documentation if they want to make a FEMA appeal.

If you would like to call for help, the hotline number is 844-478-0099.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.