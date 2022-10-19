WATCH: 2022 SOAR Summit set to kick off in Pikeville

PIKEKVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region’s 2022 Summit got underway on Wednesday morning at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville.

Among those expected to speak during Wednesday’s Plenary Session include Co-Principal Officer Rep. Hal Rogers, Co-Principal Officer Gov. Andy Beshear, Executive Director Colby Hall, and more.

WYMT will carry the Plenary Session on Wednesday on our main channel from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with coverage continuing as needed during Mountain News First at Four. We will also livestream the events on our website, the livestream player above, and on the WYMT Facebook page.

WYMT will also carry Thursday’s Plenary Session featuring Rep. Rogers, Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin, among others. That will air from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and also be featured on-air, on WYMT.com and on the WYMT Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.