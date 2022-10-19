WATCH: 2022 SOAR Summit set to kick off in Pikeville

By Evan Hatter
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEKVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region’s 2022 Summit got underway on Wednesday morning at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville.

Among those expected to speak during Wednesday’s Plenary Session include Co-Principal Officer Rep. Hal Rogers, Co-Principal Officer Gov. Andy Beshear, Executive Director Colby Hall, and more.

WYMT will carry the Plenary Session on Wednesday on our main channel from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with coverage continuing as needed during Mountain News First at Four. We will also livestream the events on our website, the livestream player above, and on the WYMT Facebook page.

WYMT will also carry Thursday’s Plenary Session featuring Rep. Rogers, Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin, among others. That will air from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and also be featured on-air, on WYMT.com and on the WYMT Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
School Bus
One dead after school bus crash in Mingo County
MGN
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
Generic snowflake
PHOTOS: Snowflakes fly in Eastern Kentucky for the first time this season

Latest News

Memorial candles
West Knox Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of another longtime member
Kentucky test scores reveal struggles caused by pandemic
APPALRED
‘We’re seeing some progress’: AppalReD attorneys continue to help with FEMA appeals
Golden Alert - 6:00 p.m.
Missing Whitley County man found safe, Golden Alert canceled