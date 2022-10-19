Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument

k9
k9(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009.

On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.

The two dogs lost in the line of duty were Drago from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, and Dash from the Shepherdsville Police Department.

Both K-9 handlers said the dogs were a part of their family.

“He knew the difference between home life and work life. He would work, he worked great. Did his job great, but when we went home, he would roll around on the floor with my three-year-old granddaughter,” said Jeff Schank, Dash’s handler.

Drago’s handler, Dusty Newsome also said he was great with knowing the difference between his work and home life.

“When I’d take him out to work. I’d throw the vest on; he knew it was time to go. It was going from a nice dog to you know hey we got to stop bad guys,” he said.

Newsome also said he missed having his partner with him.

“There’s probably not a day goes by I don’t think about him,” he said. “But I mean, you just get by one day at a time.”

Schank said it meant a lot to know Dash’s name was on the memorial.

“Having Dash’s name on a plaque. It means a lot,” he said.

The monument now has ten plaques honoring all K-9 officers lost in Kentucky dated back to 1985.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
School Bus
One dead after school bus crash in Mingo County
MGN
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
Generic snowflake
PHOTOS: Snowflakes fly in Eastern Kentucky for the first time this season

Latest News

Day 1 at the SOAR Summit - 6:00 p.m.
Day 1 at the SOAR Summit - 6:00 p.m.
Day 1 at the SOAR Summit - 4:00 p.m.
Day 1 at the SOAR Summit - 4:00 p.m.
Stacy Collins
Bond hearing is held for Johnson County man charged with murder of daughter
Jail Bars
Some in Ky. jails waiting for cases to move forward longer than actual sentences would be