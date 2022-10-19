Tired of raking leaves? Science says you really don’t have to

By Jason Lindsey
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tired of raking those leaves in your yard, don’t, at least not all of them. Science says you don’t have to!

It’s that time of the year when the leaves turn those vibrant colors before falling to the ground. Thanks to dry and cool weather, it’s happening a little earlier than normal.

“We’re seeing thirty to forty percent of the tree canopy on the ground,” said landscaper Chris Trower.

Many of us don’t like raking our yards, but there’s some good news, science says you really don’t have to.

“Leaves, in small amounts, if they’re chopped up in mulch, are actually beneficial to the soil,” Trower said.

You can chop up those leaves by adding a special blade to your mower.

“You are probably going to want to buy a serrated mulching blade,” Trower said.

As for the benefits, here are three:

“It creates moisture, it creates an organic material, an injection of nutrients, and then it creates a barrier to keep the grass warm through the freezing cycle, as we go into winter,” Trower said.

Backyard critters, such as insects, salamanders, and frogs also benefit from those leaves. They use them as a habitat.

As for the leaves you do remove, you can add them to your garden or use them as mulch around trees.

