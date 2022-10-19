Stoops named to Dodd Trophy midseason watch list

(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation on Wednesday announced Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is one of 20 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy midseason watch list.

Stoops, in his 10th season at UK, has his Wildcats ranked 19th in the country, with a 5-2 record.

The Dodd Trophy is given annually by the Peach Bowl to the coach who enjoys success on the field, but also stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity, taking into consideration each program’s academic progress rate (APR), graduation success rate (GSR), and each coach’s commitment to service and charity in the community.

