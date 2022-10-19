Slow warming trend kicks in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a frigid first couple of days of this work week, we’re slowly starting a warming trend that will bring us back above normal as we head into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Despite a general warming trend on the way, we’ve got yet another frigid evening and overnight on the way as clear skies continue. Temperatures once again fall to near record levels, down into the middle and upper 20s overnight.

After waking up to frost on out Thursday morning, we’re back to plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. We’re shifting high pressure to our east, allowing winds to bring in air from the south. We’re back in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon...still below normal but more comfortable! Down into the lower 30s again overnight, however, under clear skies.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We’re really feeling nicer conditions as we head into Friday, sunshine continues as highs climb back into the middle 60s with southerly breezes. Not too far away from normal, either!

Looking even better as we head into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine looks to continue for Saturday and Sunday as highs climb back into the lower to even middle 70s for some! Lows at night are back in the lower to middle 40s as a milder airmass takes over. That carries right on into next week with middle 70s to kick us off. Dry to start, but some showers could return by midweek.

