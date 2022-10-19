Media picks Kentucky to win 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball championship

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats were predicted to win the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball championship by SEC and national media members.

During the 2021-22 season, the Wildcats tied with Tennessee for second place in the SEC. Kentucky posted a 14-4 conference record.

Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe was picked to win SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

Tshiebwe also joined Sahvir Wheeler on the Preseason All-SEC First-Team.

The 2022-23 SEC Preseason Media Poll is listed below:

1. Kentucky

2. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. Mississippi State

11. Missouri

12. Vanderbilt

13. Georgia

14. South Carolina

The 2022-23 season starts on November 7. The Wildcats host Howard at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Conference play starts on November 28. Kentucky travels to Missouri. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

