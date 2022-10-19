Media picks Kentucky to win 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball championship
BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats were predicted to win the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball championship by SEC and national media members.
During the 2021-22 season, the Wildcats tied with Tennessee for second place in the SEC. Kentucky posted a 14-4 conference record.
Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe was picked to win SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.
Tshiebwe also joined Sahvir Wheeler on the Preseason All-SEC First-Team.
The 2022-23 SEC Preseason Media Poll is listed below:
1. Kentucky
2. Arkansas
3. Tennessee
4. Auburn
5. Alabama
6. Texas A&M
7. Florida
8. LSU
9. Ole Miss
10. Mississippi State
11. Missouri
12. Vanderbilt
13. Georgia
14. South Carolina
The 2022-23 season starts on November 7. The Wildcats host Howard at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Conference play starts on November 28. Kentucky travels to Missouri. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.
