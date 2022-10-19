Letcher Co. political candidates meet with voters during Whitesburg forum

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It is the third year that Harry M. Caudill Memorial Library in Whitesburg has hosted candidates for political offices in a forum.

This time around might be the biggest yet, considering the historic flood that hit just a few months ago.

“It gave us an opportunity to really get an idea of how they feel they would be able to help the residents of Letcher County,” moderator Alita Vogel said.

That opportunity is a chance for locals to get familiar with the candidates.

“It’s an opportunity we get in a small town that larger cities just don’t have,” forum attendee Brad Shepherd said.

From those running for city offices, to county offices, five candidates came together for a conversation.

“I like to keep it non-confrontational, just ask them how they feel about things. What they would do,” Alita Vogel said.

The cordial meeting was informative for attendees hoping to know who they could soon vote for, even if it isn’t for another few years.

“It’s my future, and it’s the youth’s future, and it’s important to know who is gonna be in office when you can vote,” Letcher County Central High School student Rebekah McAuley said.

If you missed the candidate forum, you can still watch it on the Harry M. Caudill Memorial Library Facebook page.

