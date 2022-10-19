Hazard food pantry serving the community for many years

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - New Hope Church in Hazard has been running their food pantry ministry for years.

Pastor John Kidwell said the ministry continues to grow.

“It went from a fairly small operation to what we see here today which is quite involved and quite busy as far as the number of people needed,” he said.

The ministry works with many organizations and businesses such as Gods Pantry and Walmart to ensure that people get the nutrients and supplements, they need each week.

“Each day of the week we have a pickup of excess food products that is from Walmart, through Gods pantry feeding America,” Kidwell said. “It’s an association of all three of those entities.”

Each family that is involved with the New Hope Food Pantry program receives one box a month. The boxes are filled with fresh produce and dairy products. As well as canned goods and nonperishable items.

Kidwell said volunteers and donations are always needed, and due to inflation, the price to pick up food has gone up with the number of trips made in their vehicle. He also said the price of their electric bill is very expensive.

“This building is dedicated to this ministry. There are two walk-in coolers, a walk-in freezer and several other large electrical appliances, and frankly the electric bill runs nearly a thousand dollars a month to keep this ministry running,” he said.

If you would like to donate or help you can stop by New Hope Church in Hazard.

