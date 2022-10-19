Frosty start to Wednesday, tracking a weekend warm up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is another chilly morning across the region, but we are tracking warmer weather by the weekend.

Wednesday Forecast

Grab the jacket before you step out the door! It is another chilly morning across the mountains. A few sprinkles or snow flurries can not be ruled out early Wednesday morning, especially near I-64. However, most of us stay dry.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer by this afternoon. We stay dry under plenty of sunshine. Highs top out in the lower-50s.

We remain dry into tonight under a mostly clear sky. Again, lows will be chilly in the lower-30s.

Dry Weather Continues

Dry weather sticks around as we close out the work week.

We stay quiet on Thursday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-50s. Overnight lows fall into the upper-30s under a mostly clear sky.

A beautiful day is on tap for Friday! We remain dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be very comfortable in the mid-and-upper-60s by Friday afternoon. Lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-40s.

Weekend Warm Up

This warming trend continues into the weekend.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs reach the mid-70s on both days! Overnight lows fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

Quiet weather looks to continue into Monday. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the mid-70s. Lows only fall into the mid-50s.

Our next cold front looks to sweep through the area by Tuesday night and Wednesday. This will bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures to the region.

We will keep an eye on it!

