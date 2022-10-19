Corbin beats Perry Central, Johnson Central falls in state boys soccer first round

By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After the first round of the KHSAA State Boys Soccer Tournament, only one mountain team remains.

Corbin beat Perry Central 4-1 in the lone all-mountain matchup, led by a hat trick by Gabe Cima.

The Redhounds will face Paul Laurence Dunbar on Saturday in Lexington in the second round.

Johnson Central’s first round game at Boyle County ended in an 8-0 defeat. It was the Golden Eagles’ first appearance in the state tournament since 2016.

