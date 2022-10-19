Calipari: Cats, Indiana agree to resume series beginning in 2025-26

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKYT) - UK coach John Calipari on Wednesday said the Wildcats will renew their series with Indiana.

Calipari made the announcement at the SEC Media Day event in Birmingham.

“We’ve agreed in principle that we’ll be playing them,” Calipari said. The series, which still needs approval at the administrative level, could resume beginning in the 2025-26 season.

The series was halted after the 2012 season after a 43-year period where the two schools played each other each season.

