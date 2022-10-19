Calipari: Cats, Indiana agree to resume series beginning in 2025-26

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKYT) - UK coach John Calipari on Wednesday said the Wildcats will renew their series with Indiana.

Calipari made the announcement at the SEC Media Day event in Birmingham.

“We’ve agreed in principle that we’ll be playing them,” Calipari said. The series, which still needs approval at the administrative level, could resume beginning in the 2025-26 season.

The series was halted after the 2012 season after a 43-year period where the two schools played each other each season.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
School Bus
One dead after school bus crash in Mingo County
MGN
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
Generic snowflake
PHOTOS: Snowflakes fly in Eastern Kentucky for the first time this season

Latest News

Bluegrass Volleyball Academy is filling a need in Eastern Kentucky.
Bluegrass Volleyball Academy fills need in EKY
Stoops named to Dodd Trophy midseason watch list
Media picks Kentucky to win 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball championship
Gabe Cima had a hat trick in the Redhounds' 4-1 win over Perry Central.
Corbin beats Perry Central, Johnson Central falls in state boys soccer first round