Bond hearing is held for Johnson County man charged with murder of daughter

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In August, 47-year-old Stacy Collins of Van Lear was charged with the murder of his 12-year-old daughter Stacia Collins.

“Its really hard because of what we’ve seen on this particular case,” said Deputy Tim Clark with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. “I don’t really want to get into details and stuff on it, but where there was a child involved, its a hard case.”

Deputy Clark is the lead investigator in this case. Clark testified in Collins’ bond hearing on Wednesday, where he revealed a message sent from Collins to his daughter’s mother, Summer Collins, before their daughter’s death.

“‘This is the end for me and Stacia,’” recounted Deputy Clark. “‘If you want to see your daughter one last time, it would be a good idea to see your daughter one last time,’ and so forth.”

Deputy Clark also revealed that the bullets used to kill Stacia Collins matched the bullet of the gun Stacy Collins used in his suicide attempt.

“There’s been a lot of talk about this particular case in the community and its hard to believe what has happened,” said Deputy Clark.

In the bond hearing, 24th Circuit Commonwealth Attorney Anthony Skeans asked to remove the option of bond.

“Bail should not have been set for Mr. Collins and that if and when it was set, that it was set way too low based upon the facts of this case that the court was not advised of,” said Skeans.

However, Collins’ defense attorney Neil Borders disagreed.

“We’re hoping that it stays where it is, but he’s not been able to post the bond that’s already set,” said Borders. “It was our opinion that if the judge does raise it, it is a moot issue because the bonds already secured him.”

The bail for Stacy Collins is still being reviewed by a Johnson County judge. It currently sits at $50,000.

Skeans added that there will be a pre-trial conference at the beginning of December.

