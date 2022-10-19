Bluegrass Volleyball Academy fills need in EKY

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you drive by the Floyd County Community Center, you might not know the impact of what’s going on inside.

As the home of Bluegrass Volleyball Academy, the club and travel team has been working to expand opportunities for volleyball players in the mountains.

“I think Eastern Kentucky is playing catch up and that’s really the purpose behind BVA is to make sure they have access to those things here,” said BVA club director Kayla VanHoose.

Many volleyball teams in Eastern Kentucky did not get their start until the early 2000s, falling behind several Lexington and Louisville area schools in development. In connecting with college scouts, volleyball players would have to drive to Lexington, Louisville or Huntington to participate in camps before BVA was founded in 2018.

Emily Johnson is going into her junior season at Betsy Layne and is already getting college looks from UPIKE and Kentucky Christian.

“BVA has helped find new skills within myself and has helped me in a bunch of other aspects within myself and grow onto them and has helped me grow in a bunch of other aspects,” said Johnson.

Tryouts for the 2023 BVA season will begin on October 23 at Floyd County Community Center and on November 3 at UPIKE Gym. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
School Bus
One dead after school bus crash in Mingo County
MGN
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
Generic snowflake
PHOTOS: Snowflakes fly in Eastern Kentucky for the first time this season

Latest News

Stoops named to Dodd Trophy midseason watch list
UK head coach John Calipari discusses the series with Indiana.
Calipari: Cats, Indiana agree to resume series beginning in 2025-26
Media picks Kentucky to win 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball championship
Gabe Cima had a hat trick in the Redhounds' 4-1 win over Perry Central.
Corbin beats Perry Central, Johnson Central falls in state boys soccer first round