Volunteers needed to make sure military members overseas get a taste of home

Giving our military men and women overseas a taste of home for the holidays is getting underway through donations and one local organization needs your help filling those care packages.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Giving our military men and women overseas a taste of home for the holidays is getting underway through donations and one local organization needs your help filling those care packages.

The organization is called Military Missions located in the Millpond Center off of Boston Road in Lexington. They are already collecting items so our servicemembers can have something to open in time for the holidays.

The organization is asking the public to buy anything from socks, trail mix, breakfast bars and coffee. Just about anything that would boost morale for our troops overseas.

“We’ll be out soliciting donations and will have people walk up and say, ‘I received one of your boxes’ and you have no idea how much that meant,” said Col. Mark Roland, United States Air Force retired.

Military Mission is looking for a few good men and women to fill those care packages. Click here if you’d like to sign up and help make sure those boxes go overseas on time.

