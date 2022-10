HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only two weeks remain in the regular season for high school football.

No. 5 - Bell County’s Daniel Thomas touchdown run

No. 4 - Knox Central’s Steve Partin 85 yards to Jacob Smith

No. 3 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield rivalry game score

No. 2 - Johnson Central’s Luke Kelly 40-yard rush

No. 1 - Harlan’s Will Austin punt return

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.