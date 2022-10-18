Senator Rand Paul visits the mountains ahead of midterms

By Keaton Hall
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Rand Paul made several stops in Eastern Kentucky on Monday, rallying supporters ahead of the midterms next month.

Senator Paul spoke to a crowd at the Wendell H. Ford airport in Perry County on a variety of topics, important to his campaign.

“I think the number one threat we have right now is that we could be drug into a nuclear war. And I do fear that the war between Russia and Ukraine, that if Russia ultimately gets to some point, they could actually begin a war with nuclear weapons,” said he said.

He said that reducing the national debt, and investigating the origins of Covid-19.

Another point of contention between Senator Paul and his challenger, Democrat Charles Booker, is the issue of abortion and overturning Roe v. Wade. Senator Paul is in support of giving the power to the state to decide.

“It’s hard to argue with what the supreme court did recently if you are someone who believes in democracy. That’s what it’s going to be, it’s going to be done through the democratic tradition,” he said.

Senator Paul will be on the Ballot against Democrat nominee Charles Booker on November 8.

