Sen. Rand Paul speaks on War in Ukraine, how to prevent conflict between U.S. and Russia

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During a stop in Paintsville on Tuesday, U.S. Senator Rand Paul spoke about the War in Ukraine as well as how to prevent further escalation between the U.S. and Russia.

As more Russian strikes target civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine, Sen. Paul says “more and more talks of an actual nuclear war” are being held between officials, but diplomacy and communication between the U.S. and Russia is important to prevent conflict.

“I think one of the best ways to avoid that is diplomacy,” said Sen. Paul. “We should keep open lines of conversation. Doesn’t mean we agree with what Russia is doing, doesn’t mean they aren’t the aggressor, but we need to have open lines of communication.”

Sen. Paul also says that he remembers the days of the Cold War as a child and participating in nuclear strike drills in school, but the U.S. has “let their guard down” since the days of the Soviet Union.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.