Sen. Rand Paul speaks on War in Ukraine, how to prevent conflict between U.S. and Russia

Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the capital of Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. According to the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, six 155mm munitions were fired at Donetsk in the early hours of Sunday.(Source: AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During a stop in Paintsville on Tuesday, U.S. Senator Rand Paul spoke about the War in Ukraine as well as how to prevent further escalation between the U.S. and Russia.

As more Russian strikes target civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine, Sen. Paul says “more and more talks of an actual nuclear war” are being held between officials, but diplomacy and communication between the U.S. and Russia is important to prevent conflict.

“I think one of the best ways to avoid that is diplomacy,” said Sen. Paul. “We should keep open lines of conversation. Doesn’t mean we agree with what Russia is doing, doesn’t mean they aren’t the aggressor, but we need to have open lines of communication.”

Sen. Paul also says that he remembers the days of the Cold War as a child and participating in nuclear strike drills in school, but the U.S. has “let their guard down” since the days of the Soviet Union.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
MGN
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say
School Bus
One dead after school bus crash in Mingo County
MGN
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

Latest News

Cold Temperatures and Flood Victims - 6:00 p.m.
Cold Temperatures and Flood Victims - 6:00 p.m.
Golden Alert - 6:00 p.m.
Golden Alert - 6:00 p.m.
Cold Temperatures and Flood Victims - 4:00 p.m.
Cold Temperatures and Flood Victims - 4:00 p.m.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Hannah Stacy - October 18, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Hannah Stacy
Sen. Rand Paul stopped by many of the robots and other machinery to speak with students and...
Sen. Rand Paul makes stop at eKAMI for tour, meets with faculty and students