Sen. Rand Paul makes stop at eKAMI for tour, meets with faculty and students

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul paid a visit to the East Kentucky Advanced Manufacturing Institute (eKAMI) to take a tour of the facility and to meet with students and faculty while experiencing firsthand how eKAMI is preparing students for a future career.

“eKAMI is training people in technical fields, to work with robotics, to work with machines, and some of them are people who previously worked in the coal industry and are getting new skills, some are getting right out of high school,” said Sen. Paul.

Sen. Paul added that, while unemployment is only at 4 percent, workforce participation is much lower. Citing that 38 percent of Kentuckians able to work choose not to work.

One student says eKAMI has given him new horizons after a mining accident left him out of work and unable to provide for his wife and two children.

“When you leave here the opportunities are endless,” said eKAMI student and former coal miner Josh Peck. “The opportunities that you’ll have to find work and start a new career with, you know, just endless opportunities.”

Former U.S. Marine Fernando Ramos praised the leadership present at eKAMI, as well as Sen. Paul, and added that the work ethic of his generation is in short supply.

“Places like this, men like Rand Paul, women like Kathy Walker, and just ordinary men and women can achieve a lot still if they have that work ethic and, you know, “I’m gonna do what I can to make my life better” attitude rather than wait for the government to give me a handout,” said Ramos.

Sen. Paul added that what eKAMI is doing to prepare the workforce of tomorrow is extremely valuable to the Commonwealth and country at large.

