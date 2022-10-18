PHOTOS: Snowflakes fly in Eastern Kentucky for the first time this season

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Many Eastern Kentuckians woke up to the first flakes of the season Tuesday morning.

A light dusting of snow was reported in grassy areas around Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties.

You can see viewer pictures from across the region in the gallery above.

You can submit your pictures on the WYMT Weather App!

