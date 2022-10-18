PHOTOS: Snowflakes fly in Eastern Kentucky for the first time this season
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Many Eastern Kentuckians woke up to the first flakes of the season Tuesday morning.
A light dusting of snow was reported in grassy areas around Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties.
You can see viewer pictures from across the region in the gallery above.
