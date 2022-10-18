One dead after school bus crash in Mingo County

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT/WSAZ) - One person died Tuesday morning after a crash involving a school bus and a truck.

The crash happened along King Coal Highway near Mingo Central.

Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education said the driver of the truck died.

King Coal Highway was shut down by emergency crews.

Seven students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further information was not released.

