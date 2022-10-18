Mountain quarterfinal set for girls’ soccer

By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Girls’ high school state soccer has entered playoff mode as three teams fought for one of two quarterfinal slots.

The Engineers visited Corbin where the Redhounds took care of business, including three goals from senior Grace Gibson towards a 5-1 win.

Prestonsburg hosted West Jessamine and was handed their second loss of the season, a 4-0 shutout to finish the year 18-2.

Corbin and West Jessamine will meet for a spot in the semifinals, with a time and location still to be determined.

