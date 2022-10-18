Housing Development Alliance begins project for flood survivors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) is in the process of building homes for the flood survivors of Eastern Kentucky.

Alongside their usual builds, HDA is building homes for flood survivors in Perry, Knott and Breathitt counties. The organization is beginning this project by building 12 homes, but officials hope to build many more in the future.

”We know this happened to folks that had the least resources, and so they need somebody like HDA to be in the community,” said Mindy miller, HDA Director of Development and Communications. “We’re happy we can be here and serve these folks. That’s what we’re here to do and we hope they know that they can reach out to us anytime they need to.”

If you or someone you know is in need of a home or home repairs, officials with HDA said you can give them a call at (606) 436-0437.

