Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley County man

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man last seen at the Whitley County Detention Center.

58-year-old Charles Pryor was last seen Tuesday afternoon at the Whitley County Detention Center.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a gray shirt, green jacket, blue jeans, and no shoes, according to the Williamsburg Police Department.

Police officials also tell us Pryor may be heading toward Stearns, Ky. in McCreary County.

If you have any information about where he may be, you are asked to call Whitley County E-911 at (606) 549-6017 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
MGN
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say
School Bus
One dead after school bus crash in Mingo County
MGN
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

Latest News

Cold Temperatures and Flood Victims - 6:00 p.m.
Cold Temperatures and Flood Victims - 6:00 p.m.
Golden Alert - 6:00 p.m.
Golden Alert - 6:00 p.m.
Cold Temperatures and Flood Victims - 4:00 p.m.
Cold Temperatures and Flood Victims - 4:00 p.m.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Hannah Stacy - October 18, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Hannah Stacy
Sen. Rand Paul stopped by many of the robots and other machinery to speak with students and...
Sen. Rand Paul makes stop at eKAMI for tour, meets with faculty and students