Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley County man

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man last seen at the Whitley County Detention Center.

58-year-old Charles Pryor was last seen Tuesday afternoon at the Whitley County Detention Center.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a gray shirt, green jacket, blue jeans, and no shoes, according to the Williamsburg Police Department.

Police officials also tell us Pryor may be heading toward Stearns, Ky. in McCreary County.

If you have any information about where he may be, you are asked to call Whitley County E-911 at (606) 549-6017 or call 911.

