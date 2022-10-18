Family shares slain woman’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month after she was shot and killed by the father of one of her children.

Krystal Walton was a 32-year-old single mother of two children in Indianapolis. Her oldest was 7 and her youngest was 1 years old when she was killed.

Walton’s brother, Christopher Walton, and his fiancé Keandra Taylor said they want to share Krystal’s story in hopes it saves someone else.

”She just had like the purest soul,” Walton said. “You know, when Krystal walked through the door, everybody’s face just lit up. The best sister I could really ask her. She was always there when I needed her.”

On Sept. 16 around 7:30 a.m., Krystal went to drop off one of her kids at daycare. When she was leaving, police said she was shot and killed in the parking lot by the father of her youngest son, 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell.

Walton and Taylor said Krystal was doing everything she could to stay safe in the time leading up to her death. Mitchell had a history of domestic abuse.

One day before Krystal was killed, an arrest warrant had been issued for Mitchell after he violated his no-contact order and threatened her.

”The system just failed us,” Walton said.

WAVE News reporters spoke to Deputy Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel, who works with Louisville Metro Police Department’s domestic violence special victims unit. Villaroel said LMPD expanded their domestic violence special victims unit in the spring of 2021 to a team of 16.

“[The program] helps [domestic violence victims] navigate through the criminal justice system,” Villaroel said. “They help them navigate through medical resources, and also find medical support and financial support.”

Villaroel said LMPD’s program is for victims who fear they aren’t fully protected from their perpetrator.

Walton and Taylor said they wish they could have helped save Krystal. They said they think the best way to honor her legacy is to remember her story. Not just only the way she lived, but also the way she died.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of domestic violence, you can reach out to the following resources.

