Family shares slain woman’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Krystal Walton
Krystal Walton(Family Picture)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month after she was shot and killed by the father of one of her children.

Krystal Walton was a 32-year-old single mother of two children in Indianapolis. Her oldest was 7 and her youngest was 1 years old when she was killed.

Walton’s brother, Christopher Walton, and his fiancé Keandra Taylor said they want to share Krystal’s story in hopes it saves someone else.

”She just had like the purest soul,” Walton said. “You know, when Krystal walked through the door, everybody’s face just lit up. The best sister I could really ask her. She was always there when I needed her.”

On Sept. 16 around 7:30 a.m., Krystal went to drop off one of her kids at daycare. When she was leaving, police said she was shot and killed in the parking lot by the father of her youngest son, 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell.

Walton and Taylor said Krystal was doing everything she could to stay safe in the time leading up to her death. Mitchell had a history of domestic abuse.

One day before Krystal was killed, an arrest warrant had been issued for Mitchell after he violated his no-contact order and threatened her.

”The system just failed us,” Walton said.

WAVE News reporters spoke to Deputy Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel, who works with Louisville Metro Police Department’s domestic violence special victims unit. Villaroel said LMPD expanded their domestic violence special victims unit in the spring of 2021 to a team of 16.

“[The program] helps [domestic violence victims] navigate through the criminal justice system,” Villaroel said. “They help them navigate through medical resources, and also find medical support and financial support.”

Villaroel said LMPD’s program is for victims who fear they aren’t fully protected from their perpetrator.

Walton and Taylor said they wish they could have helped save Krystal. They said they think the best way to honor her legacy is to remember her story. Not just only the way she lived, but also the way she died.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of domestic violence, you can reach out to the following resources.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
School Bus
One dead after school bus crash in Mingo County
MGN
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
Generic snowflake
PHOTOS: Snowflakes fly in Eastern Kentucky for the first time this season

Latest News

Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot
Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot
Katie Crews plead guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and agreed...
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting
New KY license plate
New Kentucky license plate options available on Oct. 24
A wooden cross has been placed along Route 2 at the site of the crash.
Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released
Rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller announced a new book inspired by a young boy...
Master P unveils children’s book inspired by young Kentucky shooting survivor