Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home

A disabled dog found in Eastern Kentucky is looking for his forever home.

If only his sweet face could talk, this rescued dog’s story would be one you would want to listen to.

In the aftermath of historic flooding in Breathitt Co. this past July, this pooch who now goes by the name Baby Steven was found severely injured.

“She was driving with her boyfriend and she found him on the side of road he pulled himself out in front of her, yeah and he was covered in blood,” said Christine Cooke, Baby Steven’s foster mom.

Baby Steven’s foster mom says that good Samaritan known for saving animals got him to the shelter.

The dog had a bullet from a BB gun in his spinal cord leaving his back legs paralyzed.

“He went to the vet and the vet actually recommended that he would be euthanized because he couldn’t walk, he had lost a lot of blood, he was in really bad shape,” said Cooke.

Baby Steven’s story could have ended there, but the nonprofit Sweet Paws based out of Massachusetts was in Breathitt Co. helping with displaced animals after flooding.

Sweet Paws scooped Baby Steven up and changed his life.

He was brought the folks at Walkin Pets, a pet mobility company who got the dog outfitted with some new wheels.

Baby Steven stole hearts from the get go.

“Baby Steven was just dragging around, but you would never know he had a problem, he was so vibrant, so personable, so happy,” said Mikayla Feehan.

Baby Steven’s foster mom Christine Cooke says at first the wheelchair was overwhelming, but with time and a little therapy that all changed.

Cooke says they just needed something to bring him out of his shell.

“He really likes other dogs, he’s really friendly guy and so I said I wonder if we found another dog in a wheelchair if he would use the wheelchair that was bought for him,” said Cooke.

aby Steven took off with those new wheels and the rest is history.

Cooke admits this fella might be a bit spoiled.

“Now he thinks he is the king of the world and every time we walk places he like jumps in front of people like look at me,” said Cooke.

He is a pooch with a new lease on life, ready to roll into his forever home.

Sweet Paws is looking for a family who has time and experience with disabled pets. You can find out more information about how to adopt Baby Steven here.

