Cold weather hits at worst time for some flood survivors

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First the flood, now the cold.

The drop in temperatures is yet another weather event for people in Eastern Kentucky to deal with. But people say they are coping the best they can.

Ray Baker’s new home is a travel trailer at a campground in Knott County.

“It’s awful cramped. It is small. We had a 3 bedroom, 2 bath,” Baker said. “Had a big dining room. Kitchen, fireplace...then we went to all this.”

That includes electric heat, and with temperatures recently taking a nosedive, they noticed a big difference.

“Yeah it’s electric heat. It’s a lot warmer with that fireplace. I was looking forward to that this winter,” Baker added.

Baker does not know when he’ll make another house a home, and many others are in the same situation. But others are close to moving back inside a newly reconstructed home.

“Been very blessed to be able to be back home,” Hindman resident Claudette Presenda said. “I know a lot of people ain’t so fortunate. And there are a lot of people out in the cold. That bothers me more I guess.”

Officials in Knott County say they are not aware of many living in tents; we did see that Friday in Perry County, however it was more of a choice than a necessity. County officials also say they are working to make sure people have adequate heat, providing space heaters to those who need them.

Baker and Presenda have two different stories and two different situations, but both have the same faith they say is pulling them through.

“Just like I said, we give God all the credit,” Presenda said. ”It’s been rough. But he’s been the one that got us through it.”

“The Lord will get us through it. He will take care of us. I’ve got faith in the Lord, he will take care of things,” Baker added.

60 people are staying at the campground we visited Tuesday and each trailer has electric heat with a propane backup.

Knott County officials added that 14 families have been able to move from travel trailers to more permanent housing in the last few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.