Chilly Tuesday ahead, snow flurries possible early

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some people are waking up to the first flakes of the season! It will not be a big deal, but some snow flurries are possible to start the day.

Tuesday Forecast

Snow flurries and sleet pellets can not be ruled out during your morning commute. It will not be a big deal, but do not be surprised if you see a few flakes. A stray shower or two is also possible during the late morning and early afternoon.

It will be a blustery day. Be sure to bundle up! Temperatures only top out in the mid-and-upper-40s. It will feel even cooler once you factor in a breezy northwest wind.

Into tonight, clouds start to clear. Another frigid night is on tap. Lows tumble into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Warming Trend

If you are not a fan of the cooler weather, you are in luck! Temperatures start to warm by midweek.

We stay dry and partly cloudy on Wednesday. Highs top out in the lower-50s, and lows fall into the lower-30s.

We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Thursday. Temperatures reach the upper-50s by the afternoon. Lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

Temperatures reach the mid-60s by Friday afternoon! We stay dry and partly cloudy. Lows fall into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

The weekend is looking fantastic!

We look to stay dry and partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs top out in the low-and-mid-70s on both days. Overnight lows look to fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

