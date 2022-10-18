Chilly now, slow warming trend later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a chilly one throughout the mountains today and we’re on pace for another frigid one tonight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The only reason we’re not under some type of frost or freeze alert is simply because our growing season has already ended after last night’s freeze. We’ve got another freeze on our hands tonight as clear skies and calm winds allow our temperatures to fall into the middle and upper 20s tonight.

Another beautiful looking day on our Wednesday, however things will remain nearly 20º below normal for a daytime high. We’re only in the lower 50s for a daytime high even under full sunshine. Another cold one on the way for Wednesday with our usual calm winds and clear skies, we’re back down into the middle to upper 20s.

Late Week and Beyond

More sunshine on tap as we head through the rest of the work week and even into the weekend. High pressure starts to scoot slightly off to the east through the second half of the week. Sunshine sticks with us into Thursday and Friday as highs slowly warm. Middle 50s on Thursday and into the lower 60s by Friday. Lows overnight stay in the lower to middle 30s as well.

The weekend sees some improvement to our temperatures as our sunshine sticks around. We’re back in the lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine and warmer overnight lows near 40º as well. Close to or slightly above average as we head into next week as well.

