Brackets to be revealed for 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The brackets for the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will be announced Tuesday evening during Mountain News at 6.

The annual tournament will be held from Monday, December 5th through Saturday, December 10th at Perry County Central High School.

The field was previously announced, including host and reigning boys’ champion Perry Central.

GIRLS:

Corbin Lady Redhounds

2022 record: 25-7 (13th Region Champions)

Floyd Central Lady Jaguars

2022 record: 20-10

Jackson County Lady Generals

2022 record: 22-10 (13th Region All “A” Champions)

Knott Central Lady Patriots

2022 record: 19-11 (14th Region All “A” Champions)

North Laurel Lady Jaguars

2022 record: 24-6 (49th District Champions)

Perry Central Lady Commodores

2022 record: 19-14

BOYS:

Betsy Layne Bobcats

2022 record: 23-8 (58th District Champions)

Breathitt County Bobcats

2022 record: 26-8 (14th Region All “A” Champions/State All “A” Finalist)

Harlan Green Dragons

2022 record: 22-11 (13th Region All “A” Champions)

Harlan County Black Bears

2022 record: 19-11

Hazard Bulldogs

2022 record: 18-11

Knott Central Patriots

2022 record: 8-17

Martin County Cardinals

2022 record: 24-8 (57th District Champions)

Perry Central Commodores

2022 record: 29-5 (54th District Champions/14th Region Champions)

