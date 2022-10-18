Brackets to be revealed for 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The brackets for the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will be announced Tuesday evening during Mountain News at 6.
The annual tournament will be held from Monday, December 5th through Saturday, December 10th at Perry County Central High School.
The field was previously announced, including host and reigning boys’ champion Perry Central.
GIRLS:
Corbin Lady Redhounds
2022 record: 25-7 (13th Region Champions)
Floyd Central Lady Jaguars
2022 record: 20-10
Jackson County Lady Generals
2022 record: 22-10 (13th Region All “A” Champions)
Knott Central Lady Patriots
2022 record: 19-11 (14th Region All “A” Champions)
North Laurel Lady Jaguars
2022 record: 24-6 (49th District Champions)
Perry Central Lady Commodores
2022 record: 19-14
BOYS:
Betsy Layne Bobcats
2022 record: 23-8 (58th District Champions)
Breathitt County Bobcats
2022 record: 26-8 (14th Region All “A” Champions/State All “A” Finalist)
Harlan Green Dragons
2022 record: 22-11 (13th Region All “A” Champions)
Harlan County Black Bears
2022 record: 19-11
Hazard Bulldogs
2022 record: 18-11
Knott Central Patriots
2022 record: 8-17
Martin County Cardinals
2022 record: 24-8 (57th District Champions)
Perry Central Commodores
2022 record: 29-5 (54th District Champions/14th Region Champions)
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.