Appeals judges uphold conviction against former Pulaski County constable

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal appeals judge upheld the conviction of a former Southern Kentucky constable.

Michael “Wally” Wallace was the constable in Pulaski County for more than a decade.

In 2018, Somerset police contacted the FBI after officers believed Wallace planted drugs on someone during a traffic stop.

Two officers searched the car and found no drugs. However, the officers said Wallace claimed to have found drugs in a small pill container after spending just seconds looking.

Witnesses testified Wallace set up a woman on a DUI charge, planted baggies and scales on a man to increase a drug charge and took part in falsely arresting an undercover FBI agent.

Wallace denied planting evidence on people, but a jury convicted him and another Pulaski County constable, Gary Baldock, in 2020.

Baldock later died in jail before he was sentenced.

Wallace was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison.

During his appeal, Wallace argued the 5.9 grams of meth police found at his home were properly stored in labeled evidence bags proving he was not holding on to it to distribute it.

However, the appeals judges said Wallace stored meth at his home, instead of at the Somerset Police Department, so he could easily plant it on other people.

