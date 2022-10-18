Appeals judges uphold conviction against former Pulaski County constable

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal appeals judge upheld the conviction of a former Southern Kentucky constable.

Michael “Wally” Wallace was the constable in Pulaski County for more than a decade.

In 2018, Somerset police contacted the FBI after officers believed Wallace planted drugs on someone during a traffic stop.

Two officers searched the car and found no drugs. However, the officers said Wallace claimed to have found drugs in a small pill container after spending just seconds looking.

Witnesses testified Wallace set up a woman on a DUI charge, planted baggies and scales on a man to increase a drug charge and took part in falsely arresting an undercover FBI agent.

Wallace denied planting evidence on people, but a jury convicted him and another Pulaski County constable, Gary Baldock, in 2020.

Baldock later died in jail before he was sentenced.

Wallace was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison.

During his appeal, Wallace argued the 5.9 grams of meth police found at his home were properly stored in labeled evidence bags proving he was not holding on to it to distribute it.

However, the appeals judges said Wallace stored meth at his home, instead of at the Somerset Police Department, so he could easily plant it on other people.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say
MGN
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
Zachary Ball
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
Travel trailer at Perry County Park
Flood survivor at Perry County Park ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for help with trailer issues

Latest News

Court
Elliott County man sentenced to 100 years for child exploitation
Generic snowflake
PHOTOS: Snowflakes fly in Eastern Kentucky for the first time this season
Bimble, KY. (Knox County)
October Snow in Eastern Kentucky
School Bus
One dead after school bus crash in Mingo County