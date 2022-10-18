Appalachian Art Alliance and WSGS host 3rd ArtStation Radio Day Takeover

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - To help continue impacting the region, the Appalachian Arts Alliance partnered with WSGS in Hazard for the organization’s third art ArtStation Radio Day Takeover.

The ArtStation, in Hazard, runs solely on grants and donations, so fundraisers like Radio Day Takeover helps the organization keep the lights on and to pay the arts educators that work within the building.

Tuesday’s Radio Day Takeover showcased local talent and shared stories from those impacted by the ArtStation, among other fun and creative ways to get people to call in and pledge.

”At the end of the day today, we have a DJ battle between our city mayor, Happy (Mobelini), and our county judge-executive, Scott (Alexander),” said Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director Tim Deaton. “People in the community can call in their donations at that time to sway who wins, either the city or the county.”

The ArtStation Radio Day Takeover will conclude at 5 p.m. To make and pledge and donate to the ArtStation, you can call (606) 436-2121.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.