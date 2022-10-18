Amber Alert issued in Colorado for missing baby girl

10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.
10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl.

KKTV reports that the message issued states A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV. They were last seen in the 14900 block of E. Alameda Parkway in Aurora at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

A’myah was last seen wearing multi-colored butterfly sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and pink Nike shoes with an orange Swoosh. Mears was last seen wearing a black head scarf, gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black shoes.

10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.
10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The alert was issued just after 4 p.m. local time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
MGN
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say
School Bus
One dead after school bus crash in Mingo County
MGN
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

Latest News

Cold Temperatures and Flood Victims - 6:00 p.m.
Cold Temperatures and Flood Victims - 6:00 p.m.
Golden Alert - 6:00 p.m.
Golden Alert - 6:00 p.m.
Cold Temperatures and Flood Victims - 4:00 p.m.
Cold Temperatures and Flood Victims - 4:00 p.m.
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
FILE - A member of the Oath Keepers extremists group testified Tuesday in the trial of founder...
Testimony: Oath Keepers ready to use ‘any means necessary’