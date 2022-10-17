Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after deputies say she was drunk on the job.

According to an arrest citation, a deputy heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.

The deputy then went to the dispatch center to check it out and described Staton as having “severe slurred speech” when he talked to her. The citation says she also had a glazed-over look and smelled of alcohol.

After failing a sobriety test, Staton was arrested on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place and official misconduct.

The citation says she had a blood alcohol level of .193, which is more than two times the legal limit.

