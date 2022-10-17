Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after deputies say she was drunk on the job.

According to an arrest citation, a deputy heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.

The deputy then went to the dispatch center to check it out and described Staton as having “severe slurred speech” when he talked to her. The citation says she also had a glazed-over look and smelled of alcohol.

After failing a sobriety test, Staton was arrested on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place and official misconduct.

The citation says she had a blood alcohol level of .193, which is more than two times the legal limit.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
All proceeds from the business's grand opening were to benefit the Floyd County Community...
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will...
Coaches Poll: Cats back in Top 20 after ranked win
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.

Latest News

Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say
Crystal Rogers
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
A school bus
Bus crash reported in Mingo County