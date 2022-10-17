People seeking student loan forgiveness can now apply through online portal

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In August, President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan. Now, those seeking assistance have the opportunity to begin their application process.

Anyone seeking student loan forgiveness can now apply through an online portal. Those with the Biden Administration said although people can begin applying, applications will not be processed until the student debt relief site launches at the end of this month.

For people like Ren Little who had to leave college because of costs, this opportunity is a game changer.

“The amount of people, that I know who are from this area alone, that have had to leave college due to costs, they can finally get back out there,” Little said. “Feel like they have more opportunities or continue doing what they’re doing and not feel as weighed down by the debt,” they said. “It just really means a lot knowing that everyone can do that now.”

In order to be eligible for student debt relief, you must have federal student loans and your earning must fall under $125,000 annually or $250,000 per household.

Biden’s student debt relief plan can forgive up to $10,000 for people who make less than $125,000 a year and $20,000 for borrowers who were Pell Grant recipients.

To apply for student debt relief, click here.

