Menifee County family raises safety concerns over ambulance transport

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Menifee County family is sharing their story after what they call a “traumatic experience.”

They tell WKYT their loved one was on their way to Morehead in an ambulance, when the hospital transport took a scary turn.

Marthann Begley says she was taking care of her father, Silas Ritchie, at his Wellington home when he started feeling unwell.

”He said ‘I’m lightheaded. I can’t even see you at the end of the couch,’” she said.

Marthann says she immediately called an ambulance.

It’s a vehicle that represents care and safety, but she says her family noticed an issue with it as soon as it arrived.

“They shut the passenger side door and it wouldn’t stay shut, the main back doors,” she said.

The county’s EMS had to take him to the hospital in Morehead but before they made it there something went wrong.

“The door just popped right open,” said James Begley, Silas’ son-in-law.

It was a terrifying moment for the family following behind in their vehicle.

“I was looking at my papaw right in the face,” said Jacqueline Begley.

They say the door stayed open for around a mile but fortunately, Ritchie was okay.

The Begley family says they appreciate all of the county’s public servants. But they simply don’t want anyone else to suffer through a traumatic experience like theirs.

After the transport bill recently arrived, it brought all of the feelings of worry right back and translates into worry for others, who might need to be transported in the future.

Menifee County EMS acknowledged that there had been a mechanical issue with the latch on one of their units, but it has since been resolved.

They say safety is of the utmost importance for every situation they are involved in.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.