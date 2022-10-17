Kickoff for Kentucky Football’s next game announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky Football’s next game at Tennessee on Oct. 29 will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The Wildcats will be playing their third game of the season on ESPN.

Kentucky has a 1-1 record when playing on ESPN this season.

The Wildcats defeated Florida, 26-16, on Sep. 10. They fell to Ole Miss, 22-19, on Oct 1.

