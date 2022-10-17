Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday.

Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon.

Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close. The machine pulled him in and killed him.

His body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Media partner WRIL reports the Smithfield Foods plant is closed while an investigation takes place.

WYMT is reaching out to the company for a comment.

