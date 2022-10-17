Kentucky court operations resuming in county after flooding

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky county’s court operations that have been closed since historic flooding in July will resume this month.

The Knott County Office of Circuit Court Clerk will reopen Oct. 31 in the county Judicial Center.

Circuit and district court proceedings will be conducted remotely due to ongoing repairs to the center.

Those with the Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort say proceedings may be heard in person in another county if all parties agree.

Gov. Andy Beshear said last week that 43 people from six counties died in the flooding that hit parts of Eastern Kentucky in late July. He said one person remains missing.

