Kentucky Basketball debuts at No. 4 in AP Preseason Poll

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an early exit from the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky has debuted at No. 4 in the first poll of the 2022-23 season.

  1. North Carolina
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Houston
  4. Kentucky
  5. Kansas
  6. Baylor
  7. Duke
  8. UCLA
  9. Creighton
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. Texas
  13. Indiana
  14. TCU
  15. Auburn
  16. Villanova
  17. Arizona
  18. Virginia
  19. San Diego State
  20. Alabama
  21. Oregon
  22. Michigan
  23. Illinois
  24. Dayton
  25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami (FL) 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan State 35, Florida State 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio State 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Florida 3, USC 3, Virginia Tech 1, Memphis 1, Toledo 1, Notre Dame 1, UAB 1

