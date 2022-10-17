Kentucky Basketball debuts at No. 4 in AP Preseason Poll
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an early exit from the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky has debuted at No. 4 in the first poll of the 2022-23 season.
- North Carolina
- Gonzaga
- Houston
- Kentucky
- Kansas
- Baylor
- Duke
- UCLA
- Creighton
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Indiana
- TCU
- Auburn
- Villanova
- Arizona
- Virginia
- San Diego State
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Michigan
- Illinois
- Dayton
- Texas Tech
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami (FL) 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan State 35, Florida State 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio State 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Florida 3, USC 3, Virginia Tech 1, Memphis 1, Toledo 1, Notre Dame 1, UAB 1
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.