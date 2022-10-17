Jack Givens and Cameron Mills to join UK Sports Network basketball broadcast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.

One of the greatest players in program history, Givens, who scored 41 points in the 1978 national championship game and is a UK Athletics Hall of Famer, will team up with Leach on the game broadcast.

Givens, a Lexington native, takes over for Mike Pratt who died in June. Pratt and Leach teamed up for more than 20 years for the UK Sports Network and called the 2012 National Championship victory together.

“My basketball career started in Lexington, and it is thrilling that it has come full circle,” Givens said. “I look forward to working with a professional like Tom Leach and I’m excited to share my passion for Kentucky basketball with the Big Blue Nation on my hometown team’s network.”

Mills, a two-time National Champion, will appear on the Don Franklin Auto Countdown to Tipoff pregame radio show. Mills, also a Lexington native, hit one of the biggest shots in program history to help the Cats down Duke during the 1998 title run. He will sit alongside Dave Baker, who returns for his 36th season with the UK Sports Network.

The duo will also host the Ruoff Mortgage Wildcat Wrap-Up postgame show, where they are joined each game by a UK player and head coach John Calipari. Andrew Kappes will serve as the studio host.

