The importance of home winterization as cold weather heads your way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Patrick Goodin, owner of Goodin Plumbing and Electric said he sees major home damage from freezing temperatures each year.

“Hundreds of thousands of dollars every winter in damage that I see,” Goodin said.

He said a lot of the damage could be prevented if people took precautions and winterized their home.

He said it is important for people to remove water hoses from the outside of their home, drain them and they can reattach them in case of emergency if they choose.

Next, he said to leave cabinet doors open on cold nights.

“You know your vanity in your bathroom, your kitchen cabinets. Leave them open on extremely cold nights so that heat can get back in the cabinet, helps a lot,” he said. Make sure the vents are closed, the crawlspace doors are closed, calk any cracks in your foundation.”

If there is a chance of snow, he recommended other safety measures to take.

“Put a bell of hay or a bucket or something on top of your water meter so that when we do get there to fix a leak or get there to turn your water off, we can find it, because it’s hard to find under a foot of snow,” Goodin said. “Everything looks just alike.”

He also said it is important to know where your valves are and how to turn them off.

