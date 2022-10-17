The importance of home winterization as cold weather heads your way

HOME WINTERIZATION
HOME WINTERIZATION(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Patrick Goodin, owner of Goodin Plumbing and Electric said he sees major home damage from freezing temperatures each year.

“Hundreds of thousands of dollars every winter in damage that I see,” Goodin said.

He said a lot of the damage could be prevented if people took precautions and winterized their home.

He said it is important for people to remove water hoses from the outside of their home, drain them and they can reattach them in case of emergency if they choose.

Next, he said to leave cabinet doors open on cold nights.

“You know your vanity in your bathroom, your kitchen cabinets. Leave them open on extremely cold nights so that heat can get back in the cabinet, helps a lot,” he said. Make sure the vents are closed, the crawlspace doors are closed, calk any cracks in your foundation.”

If there is a chance of snow, he recommended other safety measures to take.

“Put a bell of hay or a bucket or something on top of your water meter so that when we do get there to fix a leak or get there to turn your water off, we can find it, because it’s hard to find under a foot of snow,” Goodin said. “Everything looks just alike.”

He also said it is important to know where your valves are and how to turn them off.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say
MGN
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
All proceeds from the business's grand opening were to benefit the Floyd County Community...
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting

Latest News

Capital DVA Month
Capital DVA Month
Middlesboro Man dies - October 17, 2022
Middlesboro Man dies - October 17, 2022
Capital DVA Month - 4:30 p.m.
Capital DVA Month - 4:30 p.m.
Laurel County Schools Swears in SRO Force - October 17, 2022
Laurel County Schools Swears in SRO Force - October 17, 2022
Middlesboro Man dies - 4:00 p.m.
Middlesboro Man dies - 4:00 p.m.